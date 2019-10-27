Drug crimes in Franklin County are a major concern for all of us — it is time to take a stronger stand in our County to prosecute offenders, especially drug suppliers. Illegal and legal drugs are a problem at all levels. Prosecuting the drug dealers — not plea bargaining their cases — will help target the sources and the money for the suppliers.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
STEPHEN M. MADDY
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE FOR COMMONWEALTH'S ATTORNEY
FRANKLIN COUNTY
