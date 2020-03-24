Drinking and driving, it is either alcohol or drugs, the big cause of vehicle accidents which people get hurt or killed. This is one thing law enforcement needs to monitor closely.
Recently Chris Hurst was seen driving across the white lines and was pulled over by a policeman. He was then found to have a breath test above the legal limit. After these tests he was let go. Suppose he would have hit and hurt someone or killed them on his way.
I know a 80-year-old nice lady who crossed the white line a couple times in Roanoke County and her drivers' license was suspended. This lady never drank any alcohol or drugs in her life.
Some people are saying they let Hurst go because he is a Democrat. Hurst is against running of the natural gas pipeline so he may be protesting like others are doing, strapping himself to a backhoe or sitting high up in a tree while work is being done. Another thing seems like you can get away with.
HERBERT AND ALICE SMITH
ROANOKE
