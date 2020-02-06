In following the Chris Hurst joke I just wondering:

Who would be liable if Hurst wrecked after being released and killed someone because Virginia law says he can't be arrested? Would it be the policeman, Montgomery County, the state or Hurst? This should NEVER HAPPEN, IF YOU'RE DRUNK, YOU'RE DRUNK, PAY THE PRICE.

After the fact Hurst says he takes responsibility. So does this mean I'll see him asking to receive a DUI ticket, report this to his insurance, take a DUI course and pay a fine? My bet is no, saying he's responsible is all he thinks he needs to do, not paying the price like you or me.

MIKE WHITLOCK

SALEM

Load comments