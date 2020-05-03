If there ever was a time to hold on to our non-profit United States Postal Service, this is it: some of our congressmen are trying to turn USPS over to so-called private enterprise, such as FedEx and UPS, and I smell a rat.
It makes me wonder if these congressmen are being bribed by big campaign contributors: the Postal Service has been under siege for quite a while, but they’ve managed in spite of being required to pay their employee benefits 75 YEARS ahead of time.
I keep using U.S. mail because I believe in free speech, uncensored by special interests. My computer e-mail attracts snoopers, advertisers and hacks, but I can just pitch unwanted "snail mail" in the wood stove. It’s much less risky than fooling with unwanted ads and malware.
I know and trust the people who deliver my U.S. mail. I don’t trust big corporations that try to buy our Congress for their own personal profit.
Please, tell your senators and congressmen to vote against this bad idea!
KYLE NOBLE
INDEPENDENCE
