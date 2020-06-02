In a recent op-ed ("Tulsa-based union is poorly informed about COVID-19 and MVP in Virginia," May 14), Diana Christopulos attempted to discredit me and my fellow union members. My job is to find work for 1,300 pipeline welders, helpers and journeymen that live and work from Virginia to Maine. These folks come from communities much like the one I grew up in, where there aren’t many opportunities for employment.
Construction jobs are an honest and noble way to support our families and the people working on the pipeline are highly skilled professionals who support a safe work environment, put in an honest day’s work, pay taxes and strive for a good life.
Pipeliners Local 798 puts safety at the forefront of everything we do. We have an outstanding safety record and do everything possible to put the health of our workers first and foremost.
Uninformed and condescending comments from activists who’ve never worked on a pipeline are counterproductive and a poor reflection of the character of those who make them. Like it or not, natural gas is needed to maintain our current way of life and support growth that will improve quality of life. For example, MVP will supply natural gas for a needed back-up generator system at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Pipeliners Local 798 members will be back when we’re allowed to safely return to work. Especially now, the nation needs good paying jobs and economic opportunity for the region and the country.
DAVID BUTTERWORTH
Business Agent for Local 798
CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA
