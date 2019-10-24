Internet news headlines scrolled across my screen: “House threatens to subpoena Ukraine records.” (Ooooo, Trump must have done something really bad for that to happen!) Next headline: “Pompeo says he was on the phone call with Trump.” (Oooo, that sounds illegal to me.) Next headline: “Support for impeaching Trump hits new high.” (Yeah. It sure sounds like he needs to be impeached!)
But wait a minute! Why a subpoena? Hasn’t Trump already given the Democrats an un-redacted transcript of the phone call in question? Sure, and it reveals he offered no quid-pro-quo agreements and made absolutely no threats against Ukraine. It was Joe Biden who threatened the Ukrainian government with loss of American aid if they didn’t stop investigating his son’s business. So now Biden gets to slither away while Trump gets impeached? The Democrats have truly gone insane. Especially when Trump was acting within his legal duty to warn Ukraine under a 1999 legal assistance treaty.
Pompeo was on the phone too? Big deal. He is Secretary of State, and Ukraine is a vital NATO partner. He should be on the phone with them whenever he’s needed.
As for polls showing support for impeachment is reaching a new high – aren’t these the same guys who said Hillary Clinton would win in a landslide in 2016? Maybe they should try polling outside their leftist, elitist cocktail party bubble. No pollster has ever asked me about impeachment; and I’d wager very few conservatives around here have ever been asked either.
After three years of false charges, character assassination, lies, wasted time and money, and divisive harm to the nation, here is yet another fraud perpetrated by the Democratic Party – another seditious attempt to overthrow a duly elected president who they hate because he defeated Hillary Clinton.
I wonder how the Democratic candidates in November’s elections can reconcile their own sense of ethics and patriotism with the damage their deranged party is doing to America. But why wonder? I’m voting straight Republican. Hopefully a great majority of voters will also decide not to reward the Democrats with their votes in November.
TOM TAYLOR
ROANOKE
