We live in a culture of death.
Euthanasia is now legal in nine states plus the District of Columbia.
In many of its films Hollywood continues to profit from and to glorify gun violence and deviant behavior that leads to gun violence.
According to the CDC there have been 45 million abortions performed from 1973-2015.
Video games are rife with violence and murder.
Politically we speak murderous words between rival groups.
May we learn not to murder one another in thought or word or in deed but instead to give life.
J. JEFF GRAF
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.