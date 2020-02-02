We live in a culture of death.

Euthanasia is now legal in nine states plus the District of Columbia.

In many of its films Hollywood continues to profit from and to glorify gun violence and deviant behavior that leads to gun violence.

According to the CDC there have been 45 million abortions performed from 1973-2015.

Video games are rife with violence and murder.

Politically we speak murderous words between rival groups.

May we learn not to murder one another in thought or word or in deed but instead to give life.

J. JEFF GRAF

BLACKSBURG

Load comments