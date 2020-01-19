Over a hundred counties and localities in Virginia voted to become 2nd amendment sanctuaries. There is pro-gun march planned for Richmond. There are thousands of legal gun owners in Virginia concerned about their constitutional rights. Do you really think any of this matters to the progressive Democrats in Richmond?
If two million people marched in Richmond to support gun rights, do you think one Democrat would change their mind or change their vote on gun legislation? You know the answer. If you are a law abiding, legal gun owner in Virginia, there is a real possibility you may soon become a criminal and a felon. If you are already a criminal and a felon illegally in possession of a firearm, soon there will be more gun laws for you to ignore.
The progressive far-left agenda is coming to Virginia. Gun legislation is only the beginning. The Commonwealth of Virginia may soon become the California of the east.
MARK RUMBURG
ROANOKE
