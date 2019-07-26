The review of ‘Lion King’ by Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service (TNS), in the July 20 Roanoke Times, could be called fake news if it weren’t for the fact that it is obviously her opinion. We can forgive her for that.
However, had I not already purchased my tickets online to see "The Lion King" in 3D, this review may have been enough to prevent my going. What a “tragedy” THAT would have been.
This movie is uplifting, beautifully done and a joy to attend. Of course we all know the score by Elton John could not be more in tune with the scenery and the ambience of the African Savannah.
If you were one of the many who read this review, please do not let it stop you from going. You will not be disappointed. There are two scenes which end in death but they were in no way graphic compared to what we all see daily on TV, at the movies and in real life. They were not gory at all.
I would add that children under the age of 8-10 probably will not enjoy this movie. They will be bored because they won’t “get it.” But the rest of us from that age on up to 100 will smile, tap our toes and wish it didn’t have to end.
NANCY ARCHER DOUCETTE
SALEM