The House of Delegates proposes to change the process of determining how Virginia’s electoral votes will be cast in a presidential election. One legislator, in referring to this action stated “anyone who opposes this bill opposes democracy.” In his zeal to save democracy this delegate is apparently willing to deny it to the citizens of his own state, should they choose to vote differently than citizens in other states.
This action would mean the votes of Virginia citizens could be ignored in casting electoral votes. In effect, our votes would be changed if we have the temerity to vote differently than the majority of the citizens in a predetermined number other states. It is true that our current system has allowed, on rare occasions, a president to win election without getting the majority of the popular vote, but this solution only replaces one problem with another. There are ways to address the issue without running roughshod over the expressed wishes of state voters. States could, for instance, agree that a state’s electoral votes must be cast in proportion to the popular vote within that state. Two states already do this.
It is wrong for our state legislature to take upon itself the right to ignore the votes of the majority of Virginians. I hope that the state senate and governor have the sense to preserve our right to express our choice even when we are “foolish enough” to disagree with the majority of voters in “states comprising 270 electoral votes." Over the past 14 years only 15 states have passed this proposal. This would seem to indicate that a majority of states either have not bothered to consider it or have rejected it. Since the House of Delegates is so concerned that Virginia should agree to a majority position, they should apply the same rule to themselves and rescind this action. As for the delegate quoted above, he seems to have taken lessons from our president on how to question the motives of those who may disagree with his viewpoint (as is allowed in a democracy).
ANTHONY STAVOLA
ROANOKE
