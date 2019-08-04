I read Dan Casey’s column (July 14) about Sen. Bill Stanley introducing legislation about threats made on social media etc.
Of course, an opposing view was presented from Sen. John Edwards as expected.
Unfortunately, what his article failed to include and a little bit misrepresented was most all of these atrocities were perpetrated by people that "tolerance" from well-intended people was allowed to fertilize the minds of these (I think he called the killer of Alison Parker, a maniac?) perpetrators.
From the Virginia Tech killer to the disgruntled former WBDJ-TV employee, each exhibited multiple signs of derangement and were ignored by well-intended people who should have reported them!
If one or more people who had experienced the erratic behaviors of either of these deranged nutcases had reported them to proper authorities in the first place, neither would have been able to purchase a gun of any type...period!
Senator Stanley and no other legal gun owner in Virginia had one thing to do with any of these atrocities. Yet the management of WDBJ-TV and the faculty and staff of Virginia Tech did! (I’m not sure what the people in Virginia Beach knew about that perpetrator.)
I try to give Andy Parker a "pass" on his misguided and bad behavior, as I could never feel the loss and pain, he as a father, husband and just as a man, must be going through. But, does this behavior fall into the "sticks and stones" behavior Casey’s article referenced or are we all watching a potential mass killer developing as he sits in the Virginia legislature gallery giving the finger to elected officials?
Parker is probably just another raging “gutless” liberal who will never harm anyone. Yet his daughter’s killer was just another raging radical who no one ever thought would harm anyone…
PHIL SPARKS
MARTINSVILLE