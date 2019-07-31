Recent comments about "The Cause" of the Civil War (which the South lost) tend to gloss over the horrors of human slavery. My family fought in that war; my great-grandfather was a Confederate spy; our family graveyard includes a row of rocks along the back fence--slave stones, because it was illegal to bury blacks and whites together. We lost that house in Herbert Hoover's Depression. It took FDR Democrats to haul Southwest Virginia out of that slump. It's hard to see Southwest Virginians turning solid Republican, much less endorsing slavery. Hate-based politics won't give us anything but disappointment. Far too many Democrats got fat and comfortable, content with meeting each other and ignoring people who are Not Like Us. It's time to include people who barely manage from paycheck to paycheck; who scramble to pay ruinous medical bills; who do well to make it past grade school. Hitler promised shoes for the worker's families and got the vote. Maybe Democrats could try that? Or maybe we really do need a third party, one that works for people instead of corporate interests.
KYLE NOBLE
INDEPENDENCE