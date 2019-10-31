The re-election of Virginia State Senator John Edwards of Roanoke on Tuesday, November 5, should not be taken for granted. Senator Edwards will have an opponent on the ballot, and we know from the result of the 2016 presidential election what can happen when voters assume the poll-leading candidate will win the election. John Edwards, a Roanoke native, graduate of Patrick Henry High School and the University of Virginia law school, and a former U.S. Attorney, has been an excellent spokesperson for his district in the General Assembly, bringing us the Higher Education Center, AMTRAK service, and funding for the improvement of I-81. His continued advocacy for women’s rights, mental health care, and the environment are needed. Let’s not fail to vote for John Edwards on November 5th to allow him to keep up the good work in Richmond on our behalf.

RUPERT CUTLER

ROANOKE

Load comments