Since the Iowa caucuses, media coverage has mostly focused on Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg as the top Democratic candidates. Yet, many voters are put off by Buttigieg’s inexperience and vague agenda, just as many feel that Sanders comes on too strong and goes too far. And all Democratic voters wonder which candidate could actually beat Trump.
In the hubbub since Iowa and New Hampshire, much media coverage has seemingly forgotten about Elizabeth Warren, and that’s a misstep. She’s known as the “unity candidate,” but not the “consolation candidate.” Instead, she offers progressive policies implemented in practical ways. Whereas Sanders wants to get rid of banks, Warren wants to strengthen regulations and increase banks’ accountability to Congress. Buttigieg speaks well but lacks specifics and that’s unsettling to think about as the campaign intensifies. Warren, on the other hand, has covered a wall of her campaign headquarters with numerous folders, each containing documents on a different plan of hers. Buttigieg has an unsettling amount of big-business donors and a long history with Silicon Valley executives like Mark Zuckerberg. Warren has been running a grassroots campaign with no PAC donors. While Sanders’s health plan would involve raising taxes on the middle class, Warren will implement her plan by only increasing taxes on those in the highest income brackets.
In her past work as an attorney and law professor, it’s true that Warren did not always on the side of the workers. But as a senator, she’s more than made up for that, and not just working to preserve coal miners’ benefits. Her fight for workers benefits employees across trades, such as working to ensure employees can work regular schedules with ample rest in between shifts.
But can a woman win? In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by three million votes. America is ready. We don’t need to hear talking heads ask us over and over again if a woman could win. We just need to elect a woman that speaks to Americans want, not to the too-moderate or too-socialist candidate that turn off voters as we try to come together again.
ERIN LYNDAL MARTIN
BLACKSBURG
