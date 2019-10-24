Emily Satterwhite's the-sky-is-falling letter of October 12 ("Fighting for a better world") cites as her motivation for "climate disobedience" the writings of Swedish teenage climate observer Greta Thunberg. Young Thunberg encourages her adult followers with such statements as, "I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is."
Her opposition to the Mountain Valley Pipeline has led Satterwhite and her like-minded Thunberg disciples to engage in such acts of "climate disobedience" as tree-sitting and chaining themselves to construction equipment and helicopter rotors.
In her defense of "climate disobedience," Satterwhite regrettably describes local protesters as "volunteer firefighters" and "emergency responders," confusing lawbreaking climate activists with legitimate volunteer firefighters and emergency responders, individuals who are at the service of their communities 24/7/365.
Additionally, Satterwhite is disappointed that Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettit is "pursuing charges against at least eight individuals who are acting in the public interest ... ." She adds that "Montgomery County voters recognize that climate defenders are fighting for a better world and acting on behalf of our children and grandchildren."
Please. Satterwhite must realize that Montgomery County voters expect the commonwealth's attorney to carry out her duties in these cases, as is her track record in all cases that come into her office.
It is likely that Satterwhite and her fellow practitioners of "climate disobedience" will continue to engage in unlawful acts of protest. They should remember that actions have consequences, and that the commonwealth's attorney will make them aware of those consequences.
But please refrain from describing yourself and your associates as "volunteer firefighters" and "emergency responders." That's a disservice to those serving honorably in those roles everyday.
ED LAWHORN
BLACKSBURG
