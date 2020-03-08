Re the February 18 commentary by H. Gregory Campbell ("Hurst made right decision on Long"), we would like to compliment Attorney Campbell for his clear and complete explanation of the process for judges reappointment to the Circuit Court of Virginia. This seems to be an impartial process as well as the judges themselves also do a self evaluation.
This appears to be an objective and fair process for having judges on the Circuit Court to the best benefit for the citizens of Virginia.
There have been articles recently about having judges be elected by the citizens of Virginia. I hope that this does not come to be seriously considered by our Legislators. What does the average citizen know about the qualifications and quality of any attorney who would want to be a Judge? NOTHING, that’s what! This proposal to have judges elected will turn the judiciary into a political mess. The current process seems to be reasoned and thorough and attempts to be in the best interest of the citizens of the Commonwealth. I hope that reasoned minds will speak against changing the process.
KAREN AND RUDY VIETMEIER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.