Regarding the SW Virginia Living article "Pick your fright" by Su Clauson-Wicker, I am appalled, shocked and saddened. My grandmother was 'treated' for depression at St. Albans in the late 1960s. (Nowadays we know that depression is a genuine problem that can affect anyone and can be treated humanely). Grandmother received electroshock therapy and heaven knows what else. I wonder, how can one make that into a freak show?
People suffered in horrible ways at St. Albans. I am sure there may be ghosts.
My grandmother suffered permanent brain damage after her probable torture and humiliation there.
My hope for those who promote and support it now as a fundraiser/fun house is that they too don't become haunted.
AMY PECK
ROANOKE
