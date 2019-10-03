Regarding the SW Virginia Living article "Pick your fright" by Su Clauson-Wicker, I am appalled, shocked and saddened. My grandmother was 'treated' for depression at St. Albans in the late 1960s. (Nowadays we know that depression is a genuine problem that can affect anyone and can be treated humanely). Grandmother received electroshock therapy and heaven knows what else. I wonder, how can one make that into a freak show?

People suffered in horrible ways at St. Albans. I am sure there may be ghosts.

My grandmother suffered permanent brain damage after her probable torture and humiliation there.

My hope for those who promote and support it now as a fundraiser/fun house is that they too don't become haunted.

AMY PECK 

ROANOKE

Load comments