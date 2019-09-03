Republicans insist that the crisis in gun violence is not a gun issue but a mental health issue so they must support easy access to mental health services, correct? Well, no.
The pending lawsuit that hopes to find the ACA unconstitutional, driven by 17 Republican attorneys general would, amongst other things, do away with something called "parity protection." This protection prevents the insurance companies from setting a different limit or deductible for mental health and substance abuse care then other offered benefits.
Lifetime limits or yearly total benefit limits on mental health benefits were the norm pre ACA. Given that mental health issues are often chronic and recurrent, lifetime limits make no sense from a health care standpoint but certainly help the insurance companies' bottom line. They help assure that mental health services become less available, not more. It seems like Republicans want to sound like they are offering a solution, while doing the exact opposite. Please don't be fooled.
DAVID THALER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.