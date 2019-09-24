Re.: “Dominion Energy launches an electric school bus initiative in Virginia” (Aug. 30 news story)
Today, Dominion Energy proved that Virginia’s utilities can play a crucial role in the nation’s transportation evolution. By announcing their program to provide electric buses to school districts across Virginia, Dominion took a pivotal step in the fight against climate change and the dirty tailpipe emissions that pollute the air our kids breathe. But they mustn’t stop there.
I call on Dominion to make sure this is only the first step. They have a unique opportunity to reach out to partners and stakeholders all over the Commonwealth and popularize their innovative program model. New technology like this can be a game-changer, but it also can be intimidating to municipalities. Dominion should provide the support and training that will empower municipalities to act on electrifying transit buses, police vehicles and heavy duty fleets.
This program is a vital step in Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles--an enormous undertaking that no entity could take on alone. All stakeholders must work to show County and Commonwealth officials that the health of our families is at risk and that we deserve action today--not tomorrow.
ELEANOR REYNOLDS
ENVIRONMENT VIRGINIA
RICHMOND
