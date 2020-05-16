The coronavirus pandemic has revealed some major weaknesses in our ability to respond. We must never again be in the position to rely on a foreign country for critical medical supplies such as masks, gowns, face shields, ventilators, scrubs and swabs (this list is not comprehensive, but I am sure that medical experts can augment it to make it comprehensive). We must have domestic production of these critical supplies and a system of rotating stockpiles. Rotation is essential so that the materials used do not deteriorate. These manufacturers should be able to make a profit (maybe smaller than outsourcing it to foreign countries). If not, then they should be subsidized, with appropriate controls and monitoring.
The other requirement should be a Pandemic Response Booklet similar to the Pandemic Playbook that the present administration failed to use. This should be a document generated by and signed off on by all pertinent agencies, e.g. CDC, NSC, DHS. One official said the Pandemic Playbook was dated, but that appears to be an excuse. Its recommendations would have accelerated our response and would have addressed almost all the problems we have encountered.
JERRY MAYCOCK
ROANOKE
