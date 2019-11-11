Night after night Walter Cronkite solemnly showed us congressional oversight in action, as dramatic as it ever gets. It started with the House Judiciary Committee hearings.

At center stage was a previously unknown freshman representative, a Republican from little old Southwest Virginia. Not much to look at, but sharp as a tack. Do you remember how he would rip into the president's scumball lawyers and cronies to expose the truth and the lies?

Do you remember how proud we were that our guy in Washington had the smarts, the integrity – and the inclination – to lead our country? We re-elected him term after term after that. A representative we could trust to root out dishonesty, shenanigans and dirty tricks in our government. Our guy, M. Caldwell Butler.

R. JETT FIELD

FINCASTLE

