During his campaign, Donald Trump told the nation that he would be able to shoot someone on 5th Avenue and get away with it. I thought that was absurd. However, with his divisive rhetoric, unprofessional behavior and refusal to disagree with the stance of the NRA, white nationalists and those who hate anyone different from them, the person who could be the most powerful leader in the world was right. He gives permission for reckless behavior.
It is as if every person who has died in the over 250 mass shootings in the first eight months of this year is someone he shot, he is getting away with it and we are simply watching.
Where is the outrage that we only talk about this when an egregious event occurs? Have we slipped so far down the cliff that there is no more decency or humanity in us?
SUZAN ANDERSON
ROANOKE