Dear United States Senators, please, please, please use all your persuasive powers, all your political skills, all your personal charisma to change the hearts and minds of your fellow Senators who ignore the pleas of the majority of the American people who are BEGGING you for legislative banning of all automatic/assault/high capacity ammo weapons which are the scourge of our society.
When reelection is more important than the lives and souls of the American people, then these elected officials should be publicly shamed for their total disregard for the safety of us all. I don't want to hear about mental health, slippery slopes, or the Second Amendment. Evil exists, guns provide fantasy fulfillment and innocent people are being slaughtered. Slaughtered! NO ONE outside of the military needs access to these butchering machines. Loss of their availability denies no one the right to bear arms. Where are your brains, where is your humanity? DO SOMETHING!
SUZANNE BUGH
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.