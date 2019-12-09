A recent Roanoke Times letter to the editor from Seth Leonard ("Stop smoking tobacco, smoke healing herbs," Nov. 24) suggested switching from tobacco cigarettes to other forms of smoking materials, herbs, etc. would improve health without the harmful effects of regular cigarettes.There is absolutely no scientifically valid evidence that inhaling any foreign substance, medication, herb, etc. is advantageous to one’s health. This does not apply to persons inhaling FDA approved medications for the treatment of established diseases. If maintaining or improving health is a goal, do not smoke anything.

KELLOGG HUNT

ROANOKE

