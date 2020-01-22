Recently Virginia Tech had a massive gas leak near the power plant on campus that had a lot of Emergency Service folks on high alert and those working nearby asking themselves how and why. They wondered how a gas line could even have been hit in this modern era but also asked why Turner Place at Lavery Hall wasn't evacuated. It's a dining hall directly next to the gas leak and a building that has multiple open flames year round.
Not only that but near the end of the gas leak gas fumes were starting to seep in and around the building somehow making it past the draft created between the two building and behind. I myself started getting nauseous with a headache and went home early because of the smell. The only thing they did to Turner Place was turn off the AC.
That makes sense but didn't really help much with the open loading dock entrances that created and huge wind tunnel through the kitchen and office areas right to those open flames. Even if gas never made it to the building it should have been the very first building evacuated even if there were only wage and salary employees there. Every life matters. According to Virginia Tech though no life matters.
Just read the last 15 years of history at this school. Change your policies. The community is here to support you Virginia Tech but if lives don't really matter to you and you don't have the forethought to think oh they have multiple flames in a building close by, maybe people should send their children to school there anymore as the administration doesn't even have the knowledge of basic safety or even care for those at their school just the bottom line.
CHARLES ROBINS
CHRISTIANSBURG
