It seems just like yesterday, when the Democrats were proudly heralding and bragging about their extensive, diverse list of presidential candidates! How sweet it was — people of color, different ethnicities, young and old, different genders, straight and gay, millionaires and billionaires, socialists and marxists. That kind of diversity would move any “progressive” Democrat to tears.
It was almost impossible to get them all together on a stage for a photo op, much less a debate. Democrats soon became unhappy with this diversity and decided to cull their candidates. The Iowa and early caucuses eliminated a few, but not enough. Besides, “Bernie“ dominated the delegate vote count and might just build an insurmountable lead. So, with “super Tuesday” approaching something had to be done.
So the “amazing comeback“ of Ol’ Joe was concocted. First, the Obama/Clinton DNC orchestrated calls to those candidates still in the fray. These “listen to me” calls from prominent Democrats, convinced “Mayor Pete," Amy Klobachur and Elizabeth Warren to withdraw from the race, without endorsing Bernie.
When the pandemic arrived, closing all primary voting, only two candidates remained. Wary of more DNC “dirty tricks,” Bernie announced the closing of his campaign but kept his delegate count to gain concessions from the only candidate left. Yep, from that extensive, “revolutionary” group of candidates, the Dems had decided that Biden was their man.
Really, this is their candidate? An old white guy who was never recommended by his previous boss. An old Democrat with a lot of political baggage, including building family wealth through his son, and a renowned “hugger," who causes women at his rallies to hide, lest Ol’ Joe approach them. This is their diversity?
Never mind! Democrats are “all in” for a pandemic investigation to remove Trump. Like the Russian Collusion hoax, the media will help hide the truth, so they can extend the harassment through the campaign and after his election, when he is trying to rebuild the economy.
However, Democrats will not have FBI/DOJ “spooks” helping them this time. And China’s early refusal to divulge biology and transmission info on COVID-19 hurt the pandemic response. So, bring it on!
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE
