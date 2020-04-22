In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22 climate activists around the world will engage in online protests and other actions to support solutions to our climate emergency. On April 23 groups will target financial institutions to expose how they fund, insure and invest in the fossil fuel industry. Stopping the flow of money to these industries and shifting it to sustainable energy projects is a critical way to address the climate emergency.
One of the largest financiers of fossil fuel projects in the world and the top banker for the fracking industry is Wells Fargo. While the bank “acknowledges the incipient climate catastrophe and it is publicly committing to the Paris Agreement,” the statement rings hollow. Between 2016 and 2018 alone they funded more than $150 billion in fossil fuel projects.
When you deposit your paycheck into Wells Fargo or other major banks it can easily become “dirty money,” that funds an industry which is destroying our children’s future. We all have a responsibility to let Wells Fargo and other institutions know that we want them to begin to divest in fossil fuels immediately and support sustainable energy projects.
The New River Valley and Roanoke groups of the Sierra Club encourage you to support this protest. There are several easy ways to join in: sign up with stopthemoneypipeline.com or strikewithus.org and participate in their actions. Protest Wells Fargo’s dirty fuel investments by calling a local branch and voice your disapproval of their dirty money lending. Ask them to divest in the fossil fuel industry and support sustainable energy. You may also contact national and regional headquarters: Customer Service: 877-593-2468 or Corporate Headquarters 866-878-5865. Email them at boardcommunications@wellsfargo.com. Tweet @Ask_WellsFargo.
We’re presently unable to protest in the streets against these financial institutions, so please call, email or even write an old-fashioned letter to Wells Fargo, 420 Montgomery St., San Francisco, Calif. 94104. Demonstrate your disgust at their words of contrition about the climate crisis yet their lack of real action. Your action can make a difference!
RICHARD SHINGLES
NEWPORT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.