The book, "The New Order of Barbarians," tells of a speech in 1969 by Dr. Richard Day who said he was an insider of the “new world system.” Later Saul Alinsky’s book, "Rules for Radicals," copyright 1971, called Lucifer "the first radical known to man." These two explain, in my opinion, more than any others, the dire consequences awaiting us if we do nothing.
President Kennedy said in 1961, “We need a nation of Minutemen, citizens who are not only prepared to take arms but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as the basic purpose of their daily life.” Then 10 days before he was assassinated, he said, “The high office of the President has been used to foment a plot to destroy America’s freedom and before I leave office, I must inform the citizens of their plight.”
Winston Churchill said, “If you will not fight for the right when you can easily win without bloodshed; if you will not fight when victory is assured and not too costly, you may eventually come to a worse case where you fight with no hope for victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves."
T.C. THOMAS
ROCKBRIDGE BATHS
