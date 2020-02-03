Wife: "I read Morgan Griffith's op-ed in the Saturday (Jan. 11) paper. He struck me as being like a six-year-old, whining about Nancy Pelosi holding up sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Me: "Yes, I read that too."

Wife: "Yet he didn't have any objection to Mitch McConnell refusing to hold a hearing on Obama's appointment of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court for almost a year."

Me: "Yes, the rules only apply when his side makes them."

MICHAEL BENTLEY

SALEM

