Wife: "I read Morgan Griffith's op-ed in the Saturday (Jan. 11) paper. He struck me as being like a six-year-old, whining about Nancy Pelosi holding up sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Me: "Yes, I read that too."
Wife: "Yet he didn't have any objection to Mitch McConnell refusing to hold a hearing on Obama's appointment of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court for almost a year."
Me: "Yes, the rules only apply when his side makes them."
MICHAEL BENTLEY
SALEM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.