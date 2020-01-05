In a recent attempt to out left his main progressive rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders stated he would introduce a Medicare for all plan in his first week in office versus Warren’s plan which would involve a three-year transition. While Warren’s plan is ambitious and unlikely to be completed within the three-year time frame she proposes, it is at least somewhat possible and includes a way to fund such a program. Sanders however, dodges questions on how to pay for his plan by deflecting to statements on how much we need Medicare for All and how corrupt the private insurance industry has become. Something else that both plans would have to consider is the vast majority of voters want to keep their private insurance and any plan that would strip people of private insurance would likely be seen as unconstitutional.
Another thing both plans fail to consider is our current health infrastructure in the United States. Visits to general practitioners would increase tremendously with Medicare for All and the U.S. is experiencing a lack of primary care and general practice physicians. Due to the massive cost of med school these days, most student doctors aspire to become specialists who make far more money than the average general practitioner for the same amount of student debt. Any Medicare for All plan would have to address the lack of general practitioners by finding a way to incentivize taking a general practice career path in med school before Medicare for All could even be considered being implemented.
JOSH YOUNG
ROANOKE
