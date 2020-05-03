Kathy Carpenter's numbers re: Trump's Medicaid funding. (April 16 opinion)

According to Ms. Carpenter, “Medicaid for all” is expected to bring $421 BILLION to Virginia in 2021? Doesn't anyone check the math? According to the US Census Bureau, the 2019 population of Virginia is 8,536,000. Do the math folks: $421B/8,536,000 = $49,320 per person. What the heck? $50,000 PER PERSON? PER YEAR?

Why doesn't someone at The Roanoke Times call Ms. Carpenter to find out if she has perhaps misstated the number? For me, a mistake like that automatically brings her other numbers into question.

BTW - $50,000 per person multiplied by the total population of the US (328 million) exceeds $16 trillion. In case you're wondering, the US GDP in 2019 was about $21 trillion; using her math that means that Medicaid alone would cost 75% of the GDP of the entire United States.

MANLEY BUTLER

ROANOKE

