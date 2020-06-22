As a sixth grade English teacher, I have used affixes and morphemes to help my students learn what the word "empathy" means. We deconstruct the word parts to deduce the word’s meanings. Although empathy's definition can be learned anytime, the pandemic compels us to exemplify it. Developing empathy for another person challenges us to stand in someone else's shoes, as Atticus Finch tells Scout in "To Kill a Mockingbird." Many have heard this line before if we paid attention in our eighth grade English class, but it's a rudimentary truth. That said, I underestimated Atticus' understanding of how diverse people are until this moment; some wear stilettos, others wear hiking boots, some run with their feet flying free, and others have no shoes to wear. Consequently, experiencing empathy can be so difficult. Walking in stilettos feels excruciating, and that's based on one-and-a-half-inch black pumps I wore years ago for an interview.
Humor aside, empathy requires we experience life from another person's vantage point before we draw conclusions, and there is always something more to a person we haven't discovered. A difficult but poignant explication of empathy lies in the book, "The Empathy Exams" by Leslie Jamison. Each part throws the reader into a real situation, and the speaker intensifies the pursuit of understanding as she gets to know the people involved. Each chapter's tribulation taught me something special about the human psyche: to read or listen to another's story is an opportunity to imagine their experiences cognitively. Although we say courteous hyperboles such as, "I can't imagine what you went through," the fact is we could imagine it, but we preserve our temperament through selective processing and compartmentalization.
At the moment, some of us are experiencing the tragedy of job loss, illness, and death, while others vicariously learn about anecdotal and statistical evidence from media. Nevertheless, in a few weeks, more people will be interacting, and we will be compelled to show empathy, whether we're ready or not. Although there is no way to know our future experiences, we can develop our empathic skills by thoughtfully reading stories.
HILLARY RUDDELL
ROANOKE
