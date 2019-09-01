The story of Oedipus the King by Sophocles has much to tell us about the current atmosphere in this country.
Oedipus, unknowingly, kills his father (the king) and marries his mother (the queen). Immediately, the state sickens; cattle die, plagues harass the citizenry, women become infertile. The city is polluted and toxic. Oedipus sets out to discover what, or who, is causing this disaster, this sickness. As evidence comes back to him through various investigative sources, it becomes clear to him that he is the pollutant. He reacts to this self-knowledge with horror. He blinds himself and leaves the city in shame.
Unfortunately, our "king" has no moral conscience, self-knowledge or compassion for people, our country, the world. Our "king" knows little beyond his own fragile ego and has no desire for self-knowledge. Such a combination of malignant narcissism and ignorance has been, and will continue to be, toxic for this country until we depose him.
RUTH FRAZIER
ROANOKE
