With the last two Democrat candidates both pledging extreme far left plans for our country, and yes, there is actually very little difference in most of the major issues facing us between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. They both pledge many more “free” handouts to an even wider range of people including illegal “immigrants.” They both have said they want a wide open southern border and will basically eliminate most enforcement along with ICE. That completely destroys any remaining semblance of “the rule of law” concept that this nation was built on. This would immediately result in many millions more aliens flooding into the country. The Mexican Army cannot stop them all for us! How could we, and our unique American culture possibly survive this? We already have major problems assimilating the numbers here now. This is not to mention the billions of dollars in added costs to the already impossible national debt. Is there even a small grain of logic or sense to what they are promising?

My simple request to some of your many liberal letter writers is that they clear up for me, and many others, what the Dems mean by their pledge to “fundamentally transform America.” Exactly what do they have in mind for us? Inquiring minds want to know.

I thank them in advance for enlightening us.

FRANK ELLIS

ROANOKE

