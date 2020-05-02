My daughter is an ICU nurse in a major hospital caring for an overflow of critically ill COVID-19 patients. I am proud of her unselfish service but have great concerns about her health. At this time, absent a vaccine, sheltering in place, social distancing and wearing a mask, are the only tools we have available to flatten the curve/limit the spread of the virus to keep our hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Rather than applauding the sacrifices and efforts of our doctors, nurses and other health care workers as is the case around our nation and around the world, the “liberation” demonstrators against these necessary and proven techniques, encouraged by the president’s tweets, are giving the middle finger to our medical workers who are literally putting their lives on the line to treat our sick citizens.
We all wish for normal times; however, all legitimate experts agree that lifting these restrictions too soon will lead to increased infections, deaths and an overwhelming of our hospital ICUs. The demonstrators, who obviously deny the deadly effects of this virus and the impact on our health care system, should be required to put their names on a list that they decline to be hospitalized if they get sick with COVID-19 since they are actively demonstrating to exacerbate the growth of the number of infected patients.
RICHARD TURNER
BLACKSBURG
