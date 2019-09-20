Democrats’ approach and dealing with immigration crises are creating division, not only among the lawmakers, but also among the people across the nation. The mischievous propaganda and the allegations against the president for enforcing the law are paving the path of violence. By misdefining and misinforming Americans regarding the immigration issues, and misinterpretation of the law which control and regulate the asylum and refugee process, Democrats are debilitating the power and legitimacy of the United States to securing the borders.
The toleration of violating the immigration law by the Democrats establishes the ground of defiance of the U.S. law by the other nations and deadens the sense of patriotism in the new generation. It is the result of the American system that immigrants are enjoying and practicing freedom, and therefore, violating the law would jeopardize the status of those who are abiding the law and attempting to enter the country legally. Defending the illegal immigrants by the Democrats creates a negative perspective in Americans’ view toward the legal immigrants and could result in anger and hate. Although the immigrants are an immense asset in America, this should not be the pass to break the law.
It is disappointing and perilous that some elected Democrats are encouraging the illegal immigrants to disregard the law, and draw plans to avoid the law enforcement personnel. As some mayors in the cities of Baltimore, Atlanta, Denver and San Francisco are apposing the law and supporting the illegality of people entering the country, they are also prohibiting the cooperation between the local and immigration law enforcement in their cities.
The raid and deportation of the illegal immigrants are not violation of human rights nor the United States. The U.S. code 1325 explains the procedures to entering the country which must be through the designated place. However, the catastrophe begins with elected officials abandoning law enforcement officers, and reversing or adapting policies that serving people crossing the border illegally, it is preposterous ideology. Hence, by listening to the arguments and commotions, I realized that Democrats vs. United States.
SERWAN ZENGANA
ROANOKE
