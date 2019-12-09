I respectfully disagree with the comments of Paul Metz (“Let’s remember,” Nov. 25 letter). My concern is the Democratic Party’s ongoing inability to accept the result of the 2016 election.
What I remember is a relentless three-year effort to vilify a duly elected president. This has intensified since Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 elections. However, rather than working to improve the nation’s decaying infrastructure, to pass new tradd agreements with Canada and Mmexico, and to address the safety of our Democrat-controlled inner cities, they are wasting time and tax dollars in a shameful effort to discredit a president whose policies have resulted in a booming economy and unprecedented employment opportunities for all our citizens.
As several witnesses in the sham impeachment hearings have admitted, none of President Trump’s actions are impeachable, despite the efforts of Adam Schiff and his cronies to prove otherwise. By contrast, the actions of President Obama regarding the Bengazi cover-up, the squandering of almost $200 billion to secure a weak and ineffective nuclear deal with Iran, and his tacit approval of Secretary of State Clinton’s negotiated sale of 20% of our uranium to Russia, resulted in very little concern from Progressive voices.
Finally, the only people to ask for dirt on their opponent were those in the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign who paid for the outrageous Steele dossier which produced false information, then was sued to mislead the FISA Court and eventually led to the Mueller Report. Despite using a team of numerous Democratic lawyers (and no Republicans), no Russian collusion was found. Nor were there grounds for obstruction of justice.
It is surely time for Progressives to ask why Obama, Clinton and others have not yet been called to task for their dubious actions. Hopefully, the upcoming Inspector General report will shed some light on those who have so far managed to avoid the criticism of the openly biased media.
BILL STEPHENSON
SALEM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.