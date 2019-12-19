I read in the paper that Nancy Pelosi said there was clear evidence that President Trump used his office for his personal gain. Do you know that every politician that has ever been involved in politics has used it to their advantage? How about Mrs. Nancy P.? Is she squeaky clean?

Donald Trump is not a politician, he is a business man and he runs this country in a business manner. The Democrats can't spell business, much less run this country. The only thing they want to do is give our country away. If you want to get rid of someone, how about all the Democrats? Send them to Mexico then the Mexicans will build a wall for us just to keep them out. It's a win win.

BILL KOPCIAL

ROANOKE

