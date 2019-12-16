Here’s some advice for President Trump. Have the CDC examine Democrat Caucus rooms for Democratinnaires disease. There has to be a central cause of the Democrat Lunacy Contagion. They can’t all be crazy. It has to be bacterial. Socialists, looney left, power mongers and schiffty shysters are particularly vulnerable.

Thankfully, Republicans are immune.

PAUL BOYENGA

DALEVILLE

