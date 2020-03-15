Virginia’s citizenry is by its very nature non-violent; however, Governor Northam, Attorney General Herring and Democratic lawmakers have deliberately demonized and portrayed peaceful law-abiding citizens as criminals.
The 2nd Amendment is not a states’ rights issue because the electorate first and foremost is bound by America’s Bill of Rights whereby each right is enshrined inside our founding documents. Virginia’s state law cannot trump county sanctuary law because 2nd Amendment county sanctuary laws are rooted in the constitutional skeletal framework of the Bill of Rights and repeatedly sanctified by the Supreme Court for well over two centuries.
Democratic state legislators are anarchists who promote tyranny by passing despotic laws denouncing the electorate’s liberties. Such legislators lack the ethical, legal and moral authority to usurp Constitutional Law as expressly outlined in all of the founding documents. Hence, the Virginia Democratic legislature is deliberately misleading the electorate in first-step efforts to seize power by disarming the citizenry from its own self-defense.
Nearly 250 Founding Fathers demanded in the 2nd Amendment that “ . . . the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed . . . .” Their original intent was not intended to merely protect hunting or recreational target practice but, instead, to arm every citizen (defined individually and collectively as a “militia”) against the whims and unlawful violence of an out-of-control and tyrannical government. The 2nd Amendment was specifically designed for such a time as this in Virginia.
What peace-loving actions have you taken to hold your elected officials accountable for their lawlessness?
KEITH AND MEGAN JOHNSON
GOODE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.