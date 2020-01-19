The Montgomery County Democratic Committee strongly supports the action taken by the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach President Trump. We also commend Speaker Pelosi, Chairmen Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler, and the rest of the House leadership for their measured, fair and principled approach.
Our congressman, Morgan Griffith, in lockstep with his Republican House colleagues, chose to ignore the facts, turn a blind eye to unconstitutional behavior, and vote to exonerate the president, calling the process “biased.” The president and his legal team were given every opportunity to rebut the case made by the House Intelligence Committee but failed to call any witnesses (character or otherwise) or provide any documentation to back up their position. This suggests “consciousness of guilt” — legal, circumstantial evidence manifested by such actions as concealing information and covering up a crime.
The House leadership delayed pursuing impeachment even as evidence of a pattern of wrongdoing mounted until it was clear that the president was abusing his power to serve his own political and personal interests at the expense of our national security and democratic election process. For the House to have taken no action would have been tantamount to condoning the president’s misconduct and allowing it to continue.
As House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer put it, “The pages of our history are filled with Americans who had the courage to choose country over party or personality.” Representative Griffith chose never to be among that honored group.
America needs and deserves the kind of steady moral leadership that our Democratic representatives have shown and that voters will reward next November.
JENNI GALLAGHER
BLACKSBURG
