America's “experiment in Democracy” is rapidly approaching a vital crossroads in our relatively short history. The next national election (like the last one), could well be a deciding factor in whether we continue to be the “shining light on the the hill to all the world” or further degenerate toward a disrespected Russian-style oligarchy controlled by corporate billionaires.
With every day of the present chaotic national leadership that shining light gets a bit dimmer. We have a president who admires the autocratic ruler of Russia and “likes” the dictator of North Korea, combined with a controlling political party whose cowardly leadership would apparently rather see our country fail than to do what they know is right and possibly lose some political points. The Republican Party seems bereft of “profiles in courage.”
Hannah Arendt in her book “The Origins of Totalitarianism” warns us:
"The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction ... and the distinction between true and false no longer exist."
Unfortunately, our self-centered president and his “followers” fit that description! Polls tell us that about a third of the American people think he is doing a good job. In other words, they believe him when he says that the truth is “fake news” and when he invents his own “facts.”
So it is up to the two-thirds of the population who know better than to take our president at his word. We must make sure that our voices are being heard at the 'ballot box' in the primaries and the general election.
Apathy is the killer of democracies!
When Ben Franklin was asked by a person on the street whether the Congress had created a democracy or a monarchy, he is said to have replied, “A democracy – if you can keep it!” We can keep it only by exercising our civic duty at the 'ballot box,' a privilege for which countless Americans have fought and died. Let's vote to make America RESPECTED again!
HERB DETWEILER
ROANOKE