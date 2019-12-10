Years ago when I was a boy my Uncle Eddy had a mule named Frank. Uncle Eddy bought a tractor but couldn’t bring himself to get rid of Frank. As things worked out Frank outlived Uncle Eddy and when Frank did die, we had to dig a big hole.
The Democratic Party has a mule for a mascot animal because mules were on most farms back when a family farm was a way of life. That isn’t the way things are anymore and that goes for the Democratic Party too.
Democrats have changed a lot. It is no longer the working man’s party. Democrats have become so much like Republicans there’s only one party. “Demuplicans” we can call them. A species of parasite that lives off taxpayers and works between Wall Street and Washington trying to sell out for top dollar.
Remember when Hillary went to Goldman Sachs to give a one hour speech for Wall Street bankers to earn a $100,000 fee? “Mrs. Globalism” was so attracted to that easy money it turned her pretty head! So liberal progressives don’t understand how Hillary could lose the election?
During the 2016 presidential election Democratic Party chairman Debbie Shultz got so worried about Bernie Sanders doing well with his “Santa Claus campaign” she had secret emails sent to state party headquarters telling them to get him off the front burner – chill his campaign out. When Bernie found out his own party sabotaged his campaign all he said was “I’m not surprised.” Really, why not? Sounds like serious election tampering to me.
The thing is, the Democratic Party has become so corrupt I believe “the mule” is going to die. However, there is a bright side to this, Democrats have already dug a big hole for the mule and it won’t be much trouble to bury him.
F.M. DAVENPORT
FLOYD
