I was disappointed Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) was not chosen by the Democratic Caucus to be its next Majority Leader in the House of Delegates.
The top three leadership positions went to other worthy members, but all from populous northern Virginia. In 2021, perhaps the statewide Democratic gubernatorial primary - crowded with candidates from northern Virginia - creates better regional balance in choices for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
The effect of 2020 redistricting may also redraw new congressional districts. Nevertheless, Sam Rasoul's unparalleled strategic skills as a unifying consensus builder shall continue to serve him -- and us -- well in the state legislature. He is a natural leader who equally possesses qualities of self-awareness and humility. Delegate Rasoul’s political competitiveness is only surpassed by his personal empathy.
GARY CRAWFORD
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.