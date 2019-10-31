Honesty, integrity, and work ethics are values I consider when voting for a candidate. These traits are firm foundations for leadership. Undeterred proficiency in resolving issues is an equally strong factor.
Delegate Kathy Byron, representing the 22nd House District surpasses those qualifications. First elected in 1997, Delegate Byron is a proven champion of the citizens and businesses she represents. Thanks to the determination of Delegate Byron, a recent achievement on a difficult issue will result in critically needed Broadband service 2020. As Vice-chairman of the House of Commerce and Labor Committee, Finance Committee and House Science and Technology Committee, Delegate Byron keeps her finger on the pulse in gaining information and resources to move an issue from need to reality. Over the years, there is an impressive list of bills Delegate Byron led and ultimately won for her constituents and the state of Virginia.
If one was to question how Delegate Byron allocates her time, I can offer insight. When not in Richmond, she devotes time to businesses, civic organizations and public meetings. She is a powerful spokesperson on legislative issues, providing awareness and understanding. She works endless hours to increase knowledge and gain support, each vital for positive results. You’ll see Delegate Byron, shovel in hand, at groundbreakings, congratulating businesses while encouraging economic growth. She can be found at early morning and late evening meetings. The time in between, serving a host of committees which include: VA Workforce Development, Tobacco Revitalization Commission, Unemployment Compensation Commission, American Legislation Exchange Council, Manufacturing Development Commission, Joint Commission on Science and Technology and the Broadband Advisory Council. While a partial list, it gives a sense of commitment to her legislative duties. I recall an impressive moment during a Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake effort when Delegate Byron, unannounced, dressed in work gear, rolled her sleeves and assisted our volunteer group in hauling lake debris.
I believe that a campaign should be run on the merits and credentials of each candidate, not on exploiting a perceived ‘chink in the armor’ of an opponent. On Nov. 5, I’ll be voting for Delegate Kathy Byron.
VICKI GARDNER
GOODVIEW
