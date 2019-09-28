In her recent opinion article (“Why are we still waiting on broadband?” Sept 12), Democratic candidate Jennifer Woofter criticized Delegate Kathy Byron for successfully passing legislation that “limited the ability of municipalities to own and operate broadband networks.” Ms. Woofter is apparently unfamiliar with Virginia’s experience with municipalities owning and operating such networks.
Protecting taxpayers from fiascos like the one experienced by Bristol was clearly part of the motivation behind Delegate Byron’s legislation. Bristol’s venture into broadband provides a textbook example of why government should be limited when it tries to enter an area usually provided by private industry.
Bristol’s venture into broadband became nationally notorious when some of those involved were sentenced for an elaborate kickback scheme. By the time the dust cleared, the network was sold – at an $80 million loss to taxpayers.
Like so many in her party, Ms. Woofter thinks government is the answer to most of our problems. Experience tells us something very different.
Delegate Byron’s efforts to work with local government to obtain funding for public/private partnerships to bring broadband to rural regions of Virginia – with new build-outs now underway in Bedford and Franklin Counties – are producing real results that will improve our quality of life.
TOMMY W. SCOTT
LYNCHBURG
