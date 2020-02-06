Does Del. Chris Hurst realize how many people he could have killed or injured if he had caused a multi-car pileup driving his deadly weapon (car) while inebriated?

There would be a lot more injuries and or deaths than happened at the peaceful gun lobby event in Richmond where more than 20,000 legal gun carrying gun supporters were lobbying for their rights, that he and others are trying to take away. Maybe he should have his car taken away to save lives!!

Wonder what his blood alcohol was when he left the party earlier in the night, before he was pulled over at 2 a.m. and was still over the legal limit?

BOBBY SMITH

FAIRFIELD

