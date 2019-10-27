Far too many politicians care only about themselves and their party rather than the people they are supposed to serve.
A Virginia 8th House District delegate resigned in July 2018 to spend more time at his law firm after serving just one year of his latest two-year term. During the next General Assembly, his successor helped fellow Republicans keep many bills (that had popular support) bottled up in committees to avoid discussion and voting by the full House.
Republicans forced an adjournment of the July special legislative session on gun safety after just 90 minutes, preventing debate on dozens of bills, including many reasonable approaches favored by the majority of Virginians.
The biggest contingent of voters in the 8th House District are in Roanoke County, followed by Salem and Craig County, and the eastern half of Montgomery County. Ever since a gerrymandered redistricting in 1991, GOP candidates have gotten no less than 56% of the district’s vote. It’s time to change that.
First-time candidate Darlene Lewis has lived, worked and voted in the 8th District for 20 years. As a small business owner, ordained minister and founder of the Hope Community Center, she knows how to listen and work to find solutions.
Her family, friends and neighbors have been affected by gun violence, rising medical and prescription costs and the failure in Richmond to even discuss (let alone fix) school funding and infrastructure needs.
If you want to know what Lewis’s opponent thinks about these issues, it would be faster to just get the party line from the GOP House Speaker (who allowed the NRA to set up its special session command post in his conference room). That’s who’s really calling the shots.
Darlene Lewis’s service to the community is based on her stated belief that “When my neighbor is doing well, I am doing well.” Unlike legislators who do the bidding of corporations and lobbyists, she will listen to our concerns and be our advocate.
GENE GARDNER
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
