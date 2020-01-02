Regarding Dan Casey's comments about "cockamamie political rumors and conspiracy theories":

1. "Obama wiretapped the Trump campaign?" Well, that's certainly a possibility.

2. "Hillary Clinton organized a child abuse ring headquarters in the basement of a Washington D.C. pizzeria?" Don't really think so, but her husband very probably meets the definition of a sexual predator.

3. "Perhaps the craziest rumor of all posits that Donald Trump has a high IQ."

All I can say about that is that he is a billionaire and President of the United States while you are writing a column for The Roanoke Times. Seems to me he's a lot sharper in the gray matter department than you are.

HARRISON R. STEEVES III

BLACKSBURG

