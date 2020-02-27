In regard to Dan Casey's article in the paper on Jan. 28 ("Should Virginians join the Mountain State?")..... RUDE. My mother always said if you can't say anything nice about someone, don't say anything at all.

I was appalled that he would write the rude remarks about West Virginia. I am not from there but the entire article was just plain rude. He loves pointing out shortcomings. His column in the paper is just trash.

GRETCHEN MILLER

ROANOKE

